Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 41.48% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.