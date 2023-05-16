Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 1.6 %

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.