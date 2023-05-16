Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Lifted by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FCN opened at $172.88 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 206,326 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $37,642,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

