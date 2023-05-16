Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

