Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

