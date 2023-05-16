Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Declines By 13.2%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,828.0 days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

AMLLF stock opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.09. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.06.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.