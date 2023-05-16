Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

ALD Stock Performance

ALD stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84.

About ALD

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

