KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for KORE Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for KORE Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Stock Up 20.3 %

KORE Group stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 226,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KORE Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KORE Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.