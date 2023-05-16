Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Decreases By 14.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 2,001,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,075.5 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at C$33.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.89. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of C$24.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

