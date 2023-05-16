Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $169.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

