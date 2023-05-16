Comcast Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

