Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Clover Health Investments, Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clover Health Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $466.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

