FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

