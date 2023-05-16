Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

