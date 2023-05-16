Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By Zacks Research

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
