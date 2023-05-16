Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By Zacks Research

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.