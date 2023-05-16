Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.