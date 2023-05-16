FY2023 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

WST stock opened at $355.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

