Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.49 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

