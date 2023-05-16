Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -716.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

