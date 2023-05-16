Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
Vaxart Stock Performance
Shares of VXRT opened at $1.37 on Monday. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vaxart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 360.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxart (VXRT)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.