Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Shares of VXRT opened at $1.37 on Monday. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vaxart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 360.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

