FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

