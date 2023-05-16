Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Decreased by Analyst

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $212.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.92. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

