Raymond James to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $86.62 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.