Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $21.30 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $241.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.