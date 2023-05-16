Analysts Offer Predictions for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 190,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 289.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,398 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $903,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.