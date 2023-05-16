Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Southern in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE SO opened at $72.42 on Monday. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.