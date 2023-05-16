Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

