ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 36.03. ARIAKE JAPAN has a twelve month low of 34.97 and a twelve month high of 37.65.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of natural seasonings. Its business activities include production, processing, export, import, and sale of seasonings, agricultural and livestock products, marine products, and quasi drugs as well as the management of restaurants. The company was founded on June 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

