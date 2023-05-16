Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,938,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Alfa Price Performance

Alfa stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.