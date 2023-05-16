Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in April

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,938,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Alfa Price Performance
Alfa stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
About Alfa
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa (ALFFF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.