Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$11.56 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.