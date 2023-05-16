Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 3.9 %

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.88.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$53.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.17%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.