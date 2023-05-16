Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 541.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

AKAAF opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.