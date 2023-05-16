Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Applied Energetics Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Applied Energetics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $519.14 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Applied Energetics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Energetics (AERG)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.