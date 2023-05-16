CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

