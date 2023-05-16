Robert W. Baird Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $94.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.