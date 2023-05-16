Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,072,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,930.6 days.

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Accor has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

