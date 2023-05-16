Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $6.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.6 %

BLDE stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,763.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 12,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $37,628.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,486,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 47.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

