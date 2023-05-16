Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 14.8%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGNPF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

