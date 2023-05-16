Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.28.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

