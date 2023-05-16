Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

