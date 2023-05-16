Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $157.90 and a 52 week high of $211.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

