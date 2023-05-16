Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astronics by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.