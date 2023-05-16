Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $10.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 248.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

