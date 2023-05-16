Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

APLS opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

