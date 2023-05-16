Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

