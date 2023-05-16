Head to Head Contrast: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) versus Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional N/A N/A N/A Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ALJ Regional and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Smart Powerr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $398.62 million 0.12 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.75 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.74

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

