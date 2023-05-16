CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Financial Survey

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $671.00 million 3.06 $22.40 million $0.99 16.52 CompuMed $6.36 million 0.49 $500,000.00 $0.32 8.28

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SciPlay and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $17.41, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99% CompuMed 6.42% 10.95% 7.76%

Summary

SciPlay beats CompuMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

