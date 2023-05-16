Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $85.76

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

