Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $120.00 Average PT from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.