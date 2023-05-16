ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $926.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $852.50.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.83) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ASOS Stock Down 19.6 %

ASOS stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

